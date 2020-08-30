Head to Head Review: RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEQP)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RGC Resources and Crestwood Equity Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 21.97%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Crestwood Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 17.97% 12.97% 4.24% Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of RGC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and Crestwood Equity Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $68.03 million 2.79 $8.70 million $1.08 21.57 Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.33 $285.10 million $0.01 1,431.00

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. RGC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.24, indicating that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats RGC Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

