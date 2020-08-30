Head-To-Head Review: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get theglobe.com alerts:

This table compares theglobe.com and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -428.77% Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and Mastermind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mastermind.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for theglobe.com and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.69, indicating that its stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

theglobe.com beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.