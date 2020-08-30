Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.04. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

