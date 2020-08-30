High Voltage Hits 1-Day Volume of $73.00 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. High Voltage has a total market capitalization of $16,631.76 and $73.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Voltage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Voltage Coin Profile

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin.

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

