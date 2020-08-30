Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.42 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002265 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00118950 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,723,522 coins and its circulating supply is 304,353,316 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

