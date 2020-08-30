Homeros (HMR) Reaches Market Cap of $149.32 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $149.32 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00005159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,430,671 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.