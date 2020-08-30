Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

