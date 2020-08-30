HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 240,611 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of HP worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in HP by 14.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,281,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 161,962 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,047,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 277.14%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

