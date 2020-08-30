Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,509,000.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

