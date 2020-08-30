IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of IDEX worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

