IDEX Membership Price Reaches $239.53 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $239.53 or 0.02043476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $479,055.35 and $2,122.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

