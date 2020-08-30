Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.2% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ajo LP owned 0.10% of Intel worth $246,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 35,190,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

