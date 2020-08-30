iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

