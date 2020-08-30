Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604,876. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

