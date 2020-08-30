Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.30. 46,309,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,576,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

