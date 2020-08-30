Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. Paypal comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $204.48. 4,581,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

