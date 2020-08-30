Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.21 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in 3M by 21,608.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.89. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

