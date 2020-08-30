Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.47 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

