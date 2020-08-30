Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.87 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,064,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

