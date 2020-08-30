Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,829,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

