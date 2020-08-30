Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

