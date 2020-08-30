Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,826 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. 21,281,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

