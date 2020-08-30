Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

