Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0217

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $172,411.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

