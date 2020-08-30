Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.