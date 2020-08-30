Livenodes (LNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482362 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010372 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002642 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.