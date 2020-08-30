Loopring [NEO] Price Up 6.9% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $8,185.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

