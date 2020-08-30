LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

