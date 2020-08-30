Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,807 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Healthequity worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

HQY opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

