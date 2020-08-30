Mallcoin (MLC) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $652,645.86 and approximately $15,509.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

