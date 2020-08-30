Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.