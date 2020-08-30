Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $98,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

