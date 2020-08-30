Max Property Group (MPG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $646.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $514,054.89 and $646.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003031 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

