MedicCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,903.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

