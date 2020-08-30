MEET.ONE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,296.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $70,296.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

