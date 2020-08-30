MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00039255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $47.35 million and $400,255.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00751472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.01231423 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,625,005 coins and its circulating supply is 10,393,742 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

