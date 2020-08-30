Minter Network (BIP) Tops One Day Volume of $130,876.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $130,876.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00028892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,777,252,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,572,042,593 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

