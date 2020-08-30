MNPCoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One MNPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $3,309.15 and $3.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00148814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01651427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00186387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.