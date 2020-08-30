Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 1,365,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,743 shares of company stock worth $13,834,094 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

