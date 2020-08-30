Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of GATX worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth about $193,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

