Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,659 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after buying an additional 288,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,315,000 after buying an additional 1,169,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after buying an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $48.10 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

