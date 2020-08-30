Nectar (NEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.29 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $176,851.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00066581 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,742.20 or 1.00297252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00166140 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,008 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.