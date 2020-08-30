New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $989.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.08.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

