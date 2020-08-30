Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $282,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 44.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 143,129 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after acquiring an additional 902,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

