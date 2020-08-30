Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.41 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $84.41 million and $4.14 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox, Allbit, Hotbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

