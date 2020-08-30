NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.74. 636,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,142. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $587.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

