NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 2,719,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

