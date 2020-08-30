NOIA Network (NOIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $513,764.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and approximately $513,764.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.05655847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015243 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,763,413 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

