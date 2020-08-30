Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

