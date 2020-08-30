NuShares Price Down 6% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 6% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $94.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006162 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

